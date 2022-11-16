What Dating App Bumble Said On Murder In Which Woman's Body Was Chopped Up

Aftab Poonawala allegedly killed his girlfriend Shraddha Walkar and cut up the body

Bumble, the dating app used by Aftab Poonawala, who allegedly killed his girlfriend and cut her up into pieces, has said it is "devastated to hear about this unspeakable crime" and it will "remain available" for the police whenever needed.

Aftab Poonawala met Shraddha Walkar on Bumble. Both came to Delhi from Mumbai after their parents objected to their relationship. The two often fought as she accused Aftab Poonawala of cheating on her.

"Everyone at Bumble is devastated to hear about this unspeakable crime, and our hearts are with Shraddha Walker's family and loved ones," a Bumble spokesperson said.

"We will continue to follow closely and remain available to law enforcement should they request our support. The safety and wellbeing of our members is our top priority and we have a dedicated global team serving their needs," the spokesperson said.

Sources have said the police will get in touch with Bumble for more details of Aftab Poonawala's profile.

Some 20 days after allegedly killing Shraddha Walkar, he met another woman on the same app and started dating her, police sources had said. He brought the woman home frequently, while the remains of Shraddha Walkar's body were still in the Delhi apartment.

The police now suspect Aftab Poonawala has been trying to mislead investigators by giving incorrect information about what exactly did he do with the phone of Shraddha Walkar, and the saw that he used to cut up the body in the macabre killing.

During questioning, Aftab Poonawala kept changing his answers, that he threw Shraddha Walkar's mobile phone in Maharashtra, and another time he said he discarded the phone in Delhi.

The police have sought permission from a Delhi court to conduct a narco-analysis test on him.

Bumble was founded in 2014 by entrepreneur Whitney Wolfe Herd. It is based in the US.