Delhi Cops Seek Narco Test For Man Who Allegedly Cut Up Partner's Body

Aftab Poonawala allegedly killed his girlfriend and chopped her body

Aftab Poonawala, who allegedly killed his girlfriend and chopped her body into pieces, will be made to undergo a narco-analysis test, for which the Delhi Police have asked permission from a local court.

Sources said he has been giving incorrect information to the police and trying to mislead investigation.

A court in south Delhi's Saket has taken the police's request to do the narco test on Aftab Poonawala and it will give its order soon, sources said.

The police suspect he has been trying to mislead investigators by giving incorrect information about what exactly did he do with the phone of his girlfriend, Shraddha Walkar, and the saw that he used to cut the body in the macabre killing.

During questioning, Aftab Poonawala kept changing his answers, that he threw Shraddha Walkar's mobile phone in Maharashtra, and another time he said he discarded the phone in Delhi.

A psychiatrist will also accompany the police team during the narco test, sources said. This test involves injecting a drug that causes the person to enter into various stages of anaesthesia, which induces a hypnotic stage that makes the person less inhibited and more likely to divulge information, which would usually not be revealed in the conscious state.

Police said he'd built a trail of Instagram chats and bank payments to project that she'd left on her own, but that trail led to him instead.

At first, after Shraddha Walkar's father went to the police in Vasai near Mumbai last month, Aftab Poonawala was called for questioning on October 26. He told the cops that she had left their rented flat in Chhatarpur in Delhi's Mehrauli area after a quarrel on May 22.

He'd already murdered her four days before that, it was later discovered. This was barely two weeks after they'd moved to Delhi.

As he told the cops she'd taken only her mobile phone - leaving clothes and other belongings behind - investigators tracked the phone activity, call details and signal location.