AFSPA, Controversial Law For Disturbed Areas, Removed From Meghalaya The decision to remove AFSPA from Meghalaya and parts of Arunachal Pradesh has been taken due to significant improvement of security situation in the two states, Home Ministry sources said

The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act has been removed from all areas in Meghalaya and parts of Arunachal Pradesh, people familiar with the matter in the Home Ministry said today.



The AFSPA is meant to enhance the effectiveness of security forces while operating in a hostile environment by muting civilian legal implications. Rights activists in locations where the AFSPA has been imposed have criticised the law as too harsh to be used on the country's own civilians.



The decision to remove AFSPA has been taken due to significant improvement of security situation in the two states, a person with direct knowledge of the matter in the Home Ministry said.



In Arunachal Pradesh, the AFSPA will remain enforced under eight police station limits -- from 16 areas earlier -- near the border with Assam, and in three districts -- Tirap, Changlang and Longding -- near the border with Myanmar.



The AFSPA has been in force in Nagaland, Manipur and Jammu and Kashmir for several decades, and since the early 1990s in Assam.



Rights groups in the north-east and Jammu and Kashmir have been demanding withdrawal of the AFSPA as they claim the law gives "sweeping powers" to the security forces to act against civilians.



