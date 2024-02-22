Afghan National Arrested For Illegally Staying In India For 17 Years: Mumbai Cop

Police recovered his Afghan passport, citizenship card and other documents (Representaional)

A 37-year-old Afghanistan national was arrested for allegedly staying illegally in India for the past 17 years, a Mumbai Crime Branch official said on Thursday.

He was using a fictitious name and was involved in making fraudulent documents, the official said.

"The man was held from Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Nagar in Wadala on a tip off by a team of Unit V of the Crime Branch on Wednesday. During interrogation, he identified himself as Zahir Ali Khan and produced his PAN card and driving licence. With the help of technical analysis, it was ascertained he was an Afghanistan national," the official said.

"We recovered his Afghan passport, citizenship card and other relevant documents. A case was registered against him at RAK Marg police station. Further probe is underway," he added.

