12-Year-Old Kerala Student's Paper Train Model Earns Railway Ministry Praise

Adwaith Krishna, a 12-year-old from Kerala's Thrissur, used 33 sheets of old newspapers and 10 A4 size paper sheets to build the steam locomotive model.

The Railways, impressed with Adwaith Krishna's talent, shared photos and videos of the model

New Delhi:

Paper, glue and just three days is all that a class 7 student needed to create a stunning replica of a train model that has garnered praise on social media including the Railways.

Adwaith Krishna, a 12-year-old from Kerala's Thrissur, used 33 sheets of old newspapers and 10 A4 size paper sheets to build the steam locomotive model which the Ministry of Railways called "near perfection."

"Master Adwaith Krishna, a 12 year old rail enthusiast from Thrissur, Kerala has unleashed his creative streak and has made a captivating train model using newspapers. His near perfection train replica took him just 3 days (sic)," the Railway Ministry tweeted.

The Railways, impressed with the young student's talent, shared photos and videos of the model which was liked over 6,600 times on Facebook and over 1,400 times on Twitter.

The video shows in brief how the train enthusiast built the striking model in such a short span of time.

Social media was quick to recognise and applaud the boy's efforts.


Adwaith Krishna goes to CNN Boys High School in Cherpu and his father is a sculptor.

