Advantage BJP In Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot May Lose Power, Show 2 Exit Polls

The BJP is set to defeat the Congress and return to power in Rajasthan - a state that has voted out the ruling party in every election for the past three decades, according to exit polls data released Thursday. Rajasthan voted in a single phase on November 25. Results will be announced on Sunday.

The Congress' Ashok Gehlot, it seems, faces a daunting task in his bid to become a four-time Chief Minister, with five of six exit polls so far giving the BJP a comfortable, if not a clear, victory.

The biggest prediction in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is Times Now-ETG, which gives the BJP 108-128 seats and only a maximum of 72 for the Congress and its allies.

There are 200 seats in the Rajasthan Assembly, although polling was held only for 199 seats after the Congress' Gurmeet Koonar from the Karanpur constituency, died at Delhi's AIIMS. The majority mark, nevertheless, remains at 101 seats.

Among the other exit polls, Jan Ki Baat, P-Marq and TV9 Bharatvarsh-Polstrat have all given the BJP a minimum of 100 seats; the first two give the saffron party an upper margin of over 120 seats.

The only two exit polls that might give the Congress some hope are India Today-My Axis and Dainik Bhaskar. The former gives the BJP between 80 and 100 seats and the latter between 98 and 105.

Of the two, it is India Today which gives the Congress over 101 seats - up to a maximum of 106.

Health Warning: Exit polls often get it wrong.

In 2018 the Congress benefitted from the 'revolving door' policy and won 100 seats to the BJP's 73. This was a significant margin even though vote shares were almost equal. The BJP's haul underlined the strength of the anti-incumbency factor; in 2013 it won 163 seats and 45 per cent of the votes.

The BJP's 90-seat bleed was snapped up by its rivals, with the Congress gaining by 79 seats.

The Congress did not, though, win majority on its own and needed support from Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party, which won six seats, before Ashok Gehlot could be sworn in as Chief Minister.