Assam Launches Global Outreach Ahead Of Key Investment Summit

Assam has launched a global investment drive in the run-up to the Advantage Assam 2.0, the state's signature global investment and infrastructure summit, scheduled to be held in Guwahati on February 25 and 26.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to visit Japan and South Korea as part of a high-level delegation for roadshows organised by the Indian Embassy in Tokyo. The initiative, coinciding with Assam Week celebrations, seeks to position the state as a top investment destination, highlighting its strengths in education, industry, agriculture, and security. Mr Sarma will remain in Japan until January 25, before heading to Singapore.

Sharing his vision on social media, Mr Sarma emphasised Assam's potential to become a leading Indian state through strategic investments and global partnerships. The visit follows his December 2024 trip to Bhutan, reinforcing Assam's focus on fostering international economic collaborations.

Simultaneously, Industries & Commerce Minister Bimal Borah led Assam's investment push in the United Kingdom, meeting Anil Agarwal, chairman of Vedanta Resources, in London. Discussions centred around potential collaborations in sustainable resource management and industrial development. Mr Borah also invited Mr Agarwal to the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit.

Science, Technology & Climate Change Minister Keshab Mahanta conducted roadshows in Malaysia and Thailand, reporting strong interest from corporate leaders and investors.