Advances Rejected, Ex Classmate Stabs Woman 7 Times In Karnataka College

The victim was the daughter of a Congress corporator.

The daughter of a Congress corporator has died after being stabbed seven times with a knife by a former student of the college she was attending in Karnataka's Hubbali. Her attacker has been arrested and police said it appears that he carried out the killing because she had rejected his advances.

Neha Hiremath, daughter of Congress corporator Niranjan Hiremath, was a first-year Master of Computer Applications student at the BV Bhoomaraddi College of Engineering and Technology in Hubballi. Officials said she had known her attacker, Fayaz - who also studied with her at the college, but later dropped out - for some time.

Around 5 pm on Thursday, Neha was walking inside the campus when Fayaz confronted her. CCTV footage shows a couple of sentences being exchanged between them before Fayaz attacks her. Neha falls to the ground after being stabbed the first time and Fayaz goes on to knife her at least six more times.

Fayaz then makes a run for it while some students chase after him.

Fighting back her tears, Neha's mother said, "I came to pick her up and spoke to her over the phone. Within five minutes of our conversation, chaos erupted and someone mentioned she had been stabbed. I haven't seen her face yet and I still believe our daughter is alive. I can't accept that she's gone. I'm not ready to see her in that state. We sent her to college with the hope that we would see her smiling."

Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar said Neha was rushed to a hospital, but declared brought dead.

"The accused had fled, but we arrested him in under 90 minutes. Other students have told us that Neha and the accused knew each other and had studied together. We will know more once the accused's interrogation is done," she said.

A large group of right-wing activists gathered outside Hubballi's Vidyanagar police station and shouted slogans.