Married Woman Stabbed To Death By Lover For Seeing Another Man In Gurugram: Cops

Neelam lived in a rented accommodation in the Binola village with her husband and also worked in the same location.

Read Time: 2 mins
Married Woman Stabbed To Death By Lover For Seeing Another Man In Gurugram: Cops
According to police, her husband testified that she had affairs with two men (Representational)
Gurugram:

A 24-year-old married woman was stabbed to death in Binola village, allegedly by her lover over seeing another man, police said on Tuesday.

Neelam lived in a rented accommodation in the Binola village with her husband and also worked in the same location.

According to police, her husband testified that she had affairs with two men, Vinod and Sudhir.

When he came home Monday evening, he found Vinod having a row with his wife about also having an affair with Sudhir, said police.

She kept asking Vinod to leave, but he picked up a kitchen knife placed nearby and stabbed her in the stomach, they said.

Neelam was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Rewari, where she succumbed.

On Tuesday, police arrested Vinod, a native of Kandhwachak village in the Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

"Vinod revealed that he had a relationship with Neelam, and when she ignored him, he stabbed her," said a Gurugram police spokesperson.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

