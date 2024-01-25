'Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury The Reason': Derek O'Brien On Trinamool-Congress Impasse

Derek O'Brien held Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury solely responsible for the Bengal impasse

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien today held West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury solely responsible for an alliance not working out between the two parties in West Bengal.

The remark came a day after West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee announced that her party will fight the Lok Sabha polls "alone" in the state.

Claiming that Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was "the reason" the alliance did not work out in West Bengal, Mr O'Brien said the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) had many detractors but only two - the BJP and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury - have repeatedly spoken out against the bloc.

"After the general elections, if the Congress does its job and defeats the BJP on a substantial number of seats, the Trinamool Congress will very much be a part of the front that believes and fights for the Constitution," Mr O'Brien told reporters.

Mamata Banerjee's sudden comments yesterday forced the Congress to adopt a conciliatory approach with party general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh asserting that the opposition bloc INDIA "cannot be imagined without Mamata Banerjee".



