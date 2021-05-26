Additional 29,250 Anti-Fungal Drug Vials Given To States, Union Territories: Minister

Doctors have expressed concern over the growing cases of mucormycosis, (File)

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda on Wednesday said an additional 29,250 vials of Amphotericin-B drug, which is vital to cure black fungus infection, has been allocated to all the states and union territories.

In a series of tweets, the minister gave the description about the supply of Amphotericin-B.

"Additional 29,250 vials of #Amphotericin- B drug, used in treatment of #Mucormycosis, have been allocated to all the States/UTs today. The allocation has been made based on the number of patients under treatment which is 11,717 across the country," Mr Gowda tweeted.

Earlier, 19,420 vials of Amphotericin- B were allocated on May 24 and 23,680 vials of the drug were supplied across the country on 21st May.

According to the union minister, additional 1,220 vials of Amphotericin-B have been allocated for around 481 patients who are under treatment for Black Fungus in Karnataka.

Prior to it, an additional 1,030 vials of drugs were already allocated to Karnataka on May 24 and 1,270 vials on May 21.

The data shared by the Minister shows that Gujarat has 2,859 patients, which is the maximum in the country, followed by 2,770 in Maharashtra, 768 in Andhra Pradesh, 752 in Madhya Pradesh, 744 in Telangana and 701 in Uttar Pradesh.

The demand for Amphotericin-B has grown manifold in the state with cases appearing in many districts.

Doctors have expressed concern over the growing cases of mucormycosis, which was a very rare phenomena previously and now appearing as a post-COVID complication.