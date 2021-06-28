'Hope To Resolve Soon': Adar Poonawalla On Covishield, EU Travel Issues

Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla tweeted Monday to reassure Covishield-vaccinated Indians facing issues with travel to the European Union - in light of the EU's new 'vaccine passport' scheme not recognising the drug.

Mr Poonawalla said he had "taken this up at the highest levels" and that he hoped the matter would be resolved soon.

"I realise that a lot of Indians who have taken COVISHIELD are facing issues with travel to the E.U., I assure everyone, I have taken this up at the highest levels and hope to resolve this matter soon, both with regulators and at a diplomatic level with countries," he said.