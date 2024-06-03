Adani One, ICICI Launch Credit Cards With Airport-Linked Benefits

The partnership is Adani Group's maiden venture into the financial sector.

Adani One and ICICI Bank today launched India's first co-branded credit cards with airport-linked benefits in collaboration with Visa. Available in two variants - Adani One ICICI Bank Signature Credit Card and Adani One ICICI Bank Platinum Credit Card - the cards offer a substantial reward programme.

Benefits For Users

The cards offer up to 7% Adani Reward Points on spending across the Adani Group consumer ecosystem like the Adani One app, where a user can book flights, hotels, trains, buses, and cabs. Adani-managed airports, CNG pumps, Electricity bills, and Trainman, an online train booking platform. The rewards are uncapped.

The cards have welcome benefits like free air tickets and airport privileges like premium lounge access, 'Pranaam Meet and Greet Service', porter, valet and premium car parking. Card users also get privileges like discounts on shopping at duty-free outlets and on Food and Beverages spending at the airports, and benefits like free movie tickets and Adani Reward Points on groceries, utilities, and international spending.

The Adani One ICICI Bank Signature Credit Card carries an annual fee of Rs 5,000 with joining benefits worth Rs 9,000, while the Adani One ICICI Bank Platinum Credit Card has an annual fee of Rs 750 with joining benefits worth Rs 5,000.

What Adani Group Said On The Partnership

Adani Group in a statement said, "This partnership aims to provide customers with an enhanced and seamless payment experience while unlocking a world of exclusive privileges. Through this collaboration, Adani One is committed to empowering individuals, ensuring they have access to the financial tools and resources needed to thrive in today's dynamic economy."

"This unique partnership with ICICI Bank and Visa will set a new benchmark in customer experience and showcase our commitment to innovation and excellence. The Adani One ICICI Bank Credit Cards are a window to a seamless digital ecosystem. By leveraging the Adani One platform, which integrates physical B2C businesses into the digital world, users will experience unparalleled convenience and accessibility," Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Group said.

"We believe that our focus on 'Customer 360', backed by our digital products, process improvement and service delivery enables us to offer holistic solutions to customers in a seamless manner and grow market share across key segments. The launch of the co-branded credit cards, in association with Adani One and Visa, is in line with this philosophy. Through this launch, we intend to offer our customers rewards and benefits across the Adani Group's consumer ecosystem, and strengthen the Bank's credit card portfolio," Rakesh Jha, Executive Director, of ICICI Bank, said.

"At Visa, we are delighted to partner with the Adani Group and ICICI Bank to bring these exciting co-branded credit cards to life, leveraging Visa's trusted network and worldwide acceptance. These cards empower globetrotting cardholders with an elite travel and shopping experience, both online and offline, elevating their convenience and travel experience. We look forward to continuing enabling many more such offerings in the future," Sandeep Ghosh, Group Country Manager, Visa India and South Asia said.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)