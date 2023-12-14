Adani Group To Invest Rs 8,700 Crore In Bihar, Will Create 10,000 Jobs

Bihar is now seen as an attractive investment destination, Pranav Adani said

The Adani Group plans to make an investment of Rs 8,700 crore in Bihar across multiple sectors and this would create direct and indirect employment for nearly 10,000 people, Adani Enterprises director Pranav Adani said today.

Mr Adani was addressing the plenary session of Bihar Business Connect 2023, the Nitish Kumar government's outreach to business leaders to bring investment into the state and fulfil its promise to create jobs in the backward state.

Addressing the event, Mr Adani said Bihar is now seen as an attractive investment destination. "The change is visible, especially in social reforms, law and order situation, literacy and women empowerment," he said.

Adani Group is with Mr Kumar's vision of development in Bihar, Mr Adani said. The conglomerate, he said, had already invested Rs 850 crore in Bihar in logistics and gas distribution sectors and has created about 3,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

"We now want to make our investment ten-fold," he said, adding that this Rs 8,700 crore investment plan would see the Group working on new sectors in the state.

The Adani Group is exploring the possibility to bring Adani Wilmar Group, a joint venture working in the food and beverages sector, to Bihar. Also, the group has planned to start manufacturing cement in Bihar. The cement manufacturing projects is aiming for a 10 million metric tonne target and is expected to create about 3,000 job opportunities.

Another sector in which the Group plans to invest is the manufacture of smart electricity meters. Under this initiative, Mr Adani said, 28 lakh metres will be installed across five cities.

Praising the Chief Minister's focus on Ease of Doing Business, Mr Adani thanked him for his support and encouragement.

"We thank you for the opportunity to work in Bihar. I guarantee to provide quarterly updates on all the investments we have made," he said.

