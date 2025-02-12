Adani Group Pledges Rs 2,000 Crore To Build Massive 'Skill And Employ' Initiative

In a bid to create a talent pool of industry-ready workforce, the Adani Group on Wednesday partnered with ITE Education Services (ITEES) of Singapore to build a skilled talent pipeline for serving industries across the spectrum, including green energy, manufacturing, hi-tech, project excellence and industrial design.

Towards this goal, the Adani family will donate over Rs 2,000 crore to establish internationally benchmarked schools of excellence.

This is part of the Rs 10,000 crore social donation announced by the Group earlier. On Tuesday, the company announced Rs 6,000 crore towards building Adani Health Cities (AHCs) in partnership with US-based Mayo Clinic.

Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Adani Group, announced in a post on social media platform X that the company is launching the world's largest and state-of-the-art finishing school in Mundra, Gujarat.

"Delighted to announce one of India's largest Skill and Employ initiatives! In partnership with Singapore's ITEES, the global leader in technical training, the Adani Group is launching the world's largest finishing school in Mundra," the Adani Group Chairman posted.

This state-of-the-art facility will blend AI-driven immersive learning with cutting-edge innovation centres, and annually train over 25,000 learners to help accelerate the 'Make in India' movement," the billionaire industrialist noted.

These learners would be fresh graduates and diploma holders with vocational and technical qualifications from ITIs or Polytechnics and would be selected for an intensive boot camp experience within the schools.

Each of these finishing schools, called Adani Global Skills Academy, will select students from technical and vocational education backgrounds in India aligned to their industry and role aspirations.

Once these students have been certified in their chosen field of study, they will be provided employment within the Adani Group as well as the broader industry, depending on their role and field of training.

This will ensure that trained professionals are first-day first-hour industry-ready and benchmarked to global standards of excellence, said the company.

"This partnership is critical to our initiative as a Group to build high-level technical talent and is in line with our commitment towards the Make-in-India focus across our portfolio," said Robin Bhowmik, CEO of Adani Skills and Education.

With deep engagement across academic quality assurance, certification-led learning pathways, faculty and student exchange programmes and leadership development, this partnership will embed the best of application-led learning to support industries across sectors, thus contributing to Viksit Bharat," Bhowmik noted.

ITEES Singapore will serve as a knowledge partner towards creating a continuous feeder for this technically qualified and industry-ready talent.

Suresh Natarajan, CEO of ITEES, Singapore, said they are pleased to collaborate with the Adani Group to share ITE's expertise and knowledge in skills education and training.

"Through this meaningful partnership, ITEES aims to enhance skill development and create lasting impact by transforming education and lives," Natarajan added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)