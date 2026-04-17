Adani Group Partners MHADA To Redevelop Mumbai's Motilal Nagar

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority has unveiled the master plan for the ambitious Motilal Nagar redevelopment project in Goregaon, positioning it as one of India's largest urban renewal initiatives.

Spread across nearly 143 acres, the project will be implemented under the Construction and Development (C&DA) model, with the Adani Group as the private partner, while MHADA retains full ownership and control over the land.

Officials have clarified that while the master plan is largely approved, certain elements can still be modified based on suggestions from local residents. The state government has emphasised that rehabilitation will remain the top priority, with MHADA taking full responsibility for all eligible residents across Motilal Nagar 1, 2, and 3.

A key highlight of the redevelopment is the vision to transform Motilal Nagar into a "15-minute city," where essential services such as schools, healthcare, markets, and recreational spaces will be accessible within a short radius. Institutions like IIT Bombay and VJTI have been brought on board to help ensure quality standards in planning and execution.

The project proposes mid-rise development with eight-floor residential buildings. Eligible residents will receive rehabilitation units, including 2BHK flats of around 800 sq ft, with improved ventilation, daylight, and modern amenities such as multiple elevators and safety infrastructure. Notably, there is also a significant push to provide larger rehabilitation units, up to 1,600 sq ft carpet area.

MHADA has reiterated that the land will not be transferred to the private developer. The agency will grant approvals, supervise development, and control allotment and entitlements. The private partner cannot involve any third party without MHADA's permission, nor can the land be mortgaged. Even sale and rental components will require MHADA's approval, ensuring regulatory oversight throughout the project lifecycle.

The redevelopment is being undertaken due to the ageing condition of buildings constructed in the 1960s, many of which have exceeded their structural lifespan. The area also suffers from inadequate civic infrastructure, substandard road networks, and widespread unauthorised constructions. Additionally, recurring waterlogging issues in the low-lying locality will be addressed through improved drainage, road planning, and water supply systems.

The plan also integrates SRA provisions, with around 1,600 slum dwellers to be rehabilitated within the project. Authorities have stressed that efforts are being made to ensure minimal displacement, with residents to be rehabilitated within Motilal Nagar itself. Post-construction, land will be leased back to housing societies, with occupation certificates linked proportionately to rehabilitation progress to safeguard residents' interests.

The project includes significant urban design elements such as continuous green spaces, rehabilitation clusters, and nearly 15 acres of open areas. Modern infrastructure like sewage treatment plants, rainwater harvesting, solar energy systems, and smart security features will also be incorporated, aligning with the broader "live, work, and play" philosophy.

Officials estimate a timeline of over seven years for completion, though this may extend given the scale and complexity. MHADA has also indicated that additional FSI load under the tender will be shared between the authority and the developer.

MHADA's CEO has called for a re-evaluation of in-situ slum rehabilitation, terming it a gap in current urban planning that needs to be addressed.