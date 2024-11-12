Gautam Adani Hosts EU, German, Belgian And Danish Ambassadors

Mr Adani said that the discussion with the ambassadors was "truly insightful".

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Tuesday hosted the ambassadors from the European Union, Belgium, Denmark and Germany at the group's office. The envoys also visited the world's largest renewable energy park run by Adani Green Energy in Khavda, Gujarat, and India's largest commercial port in Mundra operated by Adani Ports and SEZ Limited.

Mr Adani hosted European Union's Ambassador to India Herve Delphin, German Ambassador to India and Bhutan Dr Philipp Ackermann, Belgian Ambassador Didier Vanderhasselt and Danish Ambassador Freddy Svane.

Sharing pictures of the meeting, Mr Adani wrote on X "It was a privilege to host the ambassadors from the EU, Belgium, Denmark and Germany at our office. I deeply appreciate their visit to the world's largest renewable energy park in Khavda, Gujarat, and India's largest port, logistics and industrial hub in Mundra."

The Adani Group Chairman wrote that the discussion with the ambassadors was "truly insightful, focusing on strengthening global partnerships to drive India's energy transition and accelerate the hydrogen ecosystem".

"At Adani, we continue to drive forward with our ambitious renewable energy initiatives while ensuring a balanced energy mix that supports a sustainable future for all of India," he added.

