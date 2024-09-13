Adani Group Features In TIME's World's Best Companies Of 2024 List

The World's Best Companies 2024 list is based on analysis across three dimensions.

The Adani Group has featured in TIME's prestigious World's Best Companies of 2024 list, prepared in collaboration with Statista, a leading global industry ranking and statistics portal.

The Adani Group in a statement said, "The accolade highlights the Adani Group's commitment to employee satisfaction, revenue growth and sustainability. It is further validation of the group's hard work and continuous efforts to push boundaries and deliver excellence across businesses."

The World's Best Companies 2024 list is based on analysis across three dimensions - employee satisfaction, revenue growth and sustainability.

Eight out of 11 Adani Group's listed companies were considered in the evaluation. The other three listed companies are subsidiaries of these eight companies, the conglomerate said in a statement.

The recognized companies include Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Total Gas, Ambuja Cements, Adani Power and Adani Wilmar Limited.

The survey was conducted in over 50 countries with around 170,000 participants assessed companies based on direct and indirect recommendations, work conditions, salary, equality, and overall company image. Companies with revenues exceeding US$100 million in 2023 and demonstrated growth from 2021 to 2023 were evaluated.

The sustainability dimension focussed on Companies was assessed based on standardized ESG KPIs from Statista's ESG Database and targeted research.

The scores of all three dimensions were added on an equal percentage basis to form the final ranking score of a maximum of 100 points. The 1,000 companies with the highest score were awarded the World's Best Companies 2024 by TIME and Statista.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)