Adani Group Announces Investments Worth Rs 12,400 Crore In Telangana

Adani Group said on Wednesday it will invest more than 124 billion rupees ($1.49 billion) in Telangana as a part of its seven trillion-rupee expenditure plan for the next decade.

The investment commitments include a 100 megawatt data centre to be set up by the group's flagship firm Adani Enterprises for 50 billion rupees.

Adani Green Energy, Ambuja Cements, and Adani Defence Systems and Technologies also signed deals to set up projects in the state.

Ahead of a scathing report from US short-seller Hindenburg Research in January last year, the billionaire Gautam Adani-owned group had been eyeing infrastructure expansion and began to raise funds.

The report, which opened up the Adani Group to heightened regulatory scrutiny, dealt a blow to its fundraising efforts that included the calling off a $2.5 billion share sale, and wiped out $150 billion from its market value.

Since then, however, the conglomerate won the backing of bankers and investors, and its main seven stocks have pared losses to about $47 billion.

Supreme Court also provided further respite to Mr Adani earlier this month, saying it does not need to face more investigations beyond the market regulator's current probe.

The favour that the group garnered has enabled it to truck on with its plans to raise money to fund its projects, with Adani Ports announcing a $601 million fundraise.

Last week, Mr Adani pledged to invest $24 billion over five years in renewable energy in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat at a business summit.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)