Adani Foundation Chairperson Priti Adani Receives A Second Doctorate

Adani Foundation Chairperson Priti Adani was today conferred with Doctor of Science (D.Sc.) Honoris Causa by Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education & Research (Deemed to be University), Wardha, Maharashtra. Dr Adani was conferred during the 16th convocation ceremony of the institution, where she was invited as the Guest of Honour.

"I am honoured to accept this doctorate. It firmly reaffirms my core belief that Seva Sadhna hai, Seva Parthna hai, Seva hi Parmatma hai (Service is sadhana, service is prayer, service is God)," Dr Adani said. "I remain committed to advancing inclusive systems and solutions that create lasting change, uplift the vulnerable, expand access to education and healthcare, and empower communities," she added.

In February 2020, she was awarded an honorary doctorate by Gujarat Law Society University, Ahmedabad, in recognition of her exceptional contributions to social welfare.

In January 2019, Dr Adani was honoured with the Banas Ratna Award by the Rotary Club of Palanpur, Gujarat. And in February 2022, she was conferred the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) FICCI Ladies Organisation's (FLO) Award of Excellence for Social Impact.

Priti Adani holds a Bachelor's of Dental Surgery (BDS) degree from Government Dental College, Ahmedabad. In 1986, she got married to Gautam Adani.

In 1996, Priti Adani founded the Adani Foundation with a vision to bridge the gap between urban and rural India. As the leader of the Adani Foundation, Dr Adani has successfully guided the organisation since its inception. It started as a rural initiative in Mundra, Gujarat, and has now grown into one of the world's most influential non-governmental organisations in the field of community welfare.

One of the Foundation's recent initiatives involved a three-day soap-making training programme in Kawai, Rajasthan. This programme, which benefited women from 15 villages, aimed to equip participants with skills in production, pricing, and marketing. She has nearly 650 development professionals under her leadership.

Earlier, the Adani Foundation honoured more than 1,000 women, known as 'Lakhpati Didis', ahead of International Women's Day on March 8. The Foundation also celebrated the contribution of over 614 women working at Adani Solar, including technical associates and engineers.

