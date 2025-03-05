Adani Foundation Honours Over 1,000 'Lakhpati Didis' Ahead Of International Women's Day

Ahead of the upcoming International Women's Day on March 8, the Adani Foundation felicitated more than 1,000 'Lakhpati Didis' on Wednesday at an event in the Kutch region of Gujarat.

The Adani Foundation has been working in Kutch and beyond to empower women and make them self-reliant. By providing them with necessary support and guidance and facilitating their skill development and entrepreneurship opportunities, it aims to enhance their socio-economic conditions and promote their financial independence.

Reiterating its commitment towards creating a gender-inclusive workforce and society, the Foundation also celebrated the collective resilience of over 614 women working at Adani Solar on the occasion.

The Foundation has played an instrumental role in mobilising, encouraging, and counselling the women to join Adani Solar across an array of job roles, including as technical associates, in engineering positions, in Human Resources (HR), and the manufacturing, and production departments. Moreover, the Foundation has supported over 850 women to become self-reliant by enhancing their entrepreneurial skills.

Gujarat's Commissioner of Rural Development Manisha Chandra sent her wishes on the occasion. In a recorded video message, the IAS officer applauded the Foundation's commitment towards creating an inclusive workforce, saying, "It's a matter of great pride to witness women shattering stereotypes and become financially independent. Such initiatives uplift women at the grassroots and inspire generations to come."

Adani Public School, Mundra, Director, Ami Shah was also present at the event among other distinguished guests.

On the occasion, Adani Foundation's CSR Head, Gujarat, Pankti Shah, emphasised the collective responsibility of society towards promoting gender equality. "For women to truly progress, the support of family, community, and the corporate sector is essential. When women are empowered to balance their professional and personal lives, they not only excel in their careers but also drive a positive change within their families and society," she said.

At its business unit, Adani Solar has created dedicated facilities for women employees, showcasing its commitment to promoting gender inclusivity in workplaces. These include the availability of locker rooms, canteens and pink toilets, as well as transportation facilities with security personnel, thereby ensuring women's comfort and safety in the workplace.

Sharing her journey, Adani Solar Technical Associate Gadhavi Sonal Ram said: "Today, I am financially independent and able to support my family, which is nothing short of a dream come true for me. Earlier, it was unimaginable for girls in my community to step out for work due to the unavailability of safe transportation. But with Adani Solar's dedicated transport facility, I commute to my workplace comfortably, with my family assured about my safety."

For nearly three decades, the Adani Foundation has been dedicated to empowering women across the country through a series of targeted interventions, as part of its Butterfly Effect framework. This unique framework has been specifically designed to address the evolving needs of women throughout their lives, right from infancy to old age, according to an Adani Foundation press statement.

With a sharp focus on enabling economic activity, the Foundation is catalyzing transformation for women in the core areas of education, healthcare, sustainable livelihoods and entrepreneurship, and community development initiatives that empower them to make meaningful choices for themselves and their families.

Through its dedicated initiatives, the Foundation has positively transformed the lives of over two million girls and women across the country, the statement added.

