The ports-to-energy conglomerate led by billionaire Gautam Adani.

Adani Enterprises will raise Rs 200 billion ($2.45 billion) through a further public offering (FPO) of new shares, the ports-to-energy conglomerate led by billionaire Gautam Adani said on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)