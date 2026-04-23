Adani Energy Solutions Sees 32% Profit Growth In FY26

Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) on Thursday reported a robust 32 per cent adjusted net profit growth (year-on-year) at Rs 2,393 crore in FY26, aided by double-digit EBITDA growth and flat depreciation during the year.

EBITDA rose 12.7 per cent YoY to a record Rs 8,726 crore, supported by strong growth in the transmission and smart metering segments and steady performance in the distribution business, the Adani Group company said in an exchange filing.

Total income grew a strong 15.9 per cent to an all-time high of Rs 28,325 crore last fiscal, driven by improved operating performance and higher Service Concession Arrangement (SCA) income, reflecting higher capex execution.

"We are pleased to have delivered robust performance in FY26, underpinned by consistent operational execution and disciplined capital management. In Q4 FY26, the company commissioned five transmission projects, including the Mumbai HVDC project, making us the only private sector player in India to have successfully executed two HVDC projects, a testament to our deep technical capabilities and on-ground execution strengths," said Kandarp Patel, CEO, Adani Energy Solutions.

During the year, "we also crossed the landmark deployment of 1 crore smart meters, reinforcing our leadership in large-scale infrastructure implementation and setting benchmarks for the industry," he mentioned.

For the fourth quarter (Q4 FY26), total income rose 15.0 per cent YoY to Rs 7,588 crore.

EBITDA was up 4.9 per cent YoY to Rs 2,372 crore for the quarter, while PAT stood at Rs 723 crore, compared with Rs 714 crore in Q4 FY25. Adjusted PAT increased by 27.7 per cent YoY to Rs 723 crore from Rs 566 crore.

Looking ahead, the "growth outlook across our businesses remains robust, supported by an expanding asset base across segments, a strong HVDC project pipeline, and sustained execution momentum in project development & deployment," said Patel.

The capex in FY26 increased by 1.24x to Rs 14,232 crore, as against Rs 11,444 crore in FY25.

Driven by recent project wins, the company's aggregate transmission under construction pipeline stands at Rs 71,779 crore. The company's smart meter order book remains at 2.46 crore meters with a revenue potential of Rs 29,519 crore.

AESL received a BBB+ (Stable) long-term foreign currency rating from Japan Credit Rating Agency, aligned with India's sovereign rating, reflecting its strong credit profile and financial discipline.

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