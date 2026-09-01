Adani Energy Solutions Scores Highest ESG Rating Among Global Utilities

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Tuesday said it has achieved the distinction of being the highest ESG-scored company globally in the Utilities sector as assessed by S&P Global after its latest review.

Following the completion of S&P Global's latest Media and Stakeholder Analysis (MSA) review, the governance-related assessment that had previously been impacted was corrected, thereby resulting in a significant enhancement of the company's ESG standing.

India's largest private transmission and distribution company secured an ESG Score of 90 out of 100, placing it at the top of the global utilities sector, against the industry average of 41.

Prior to this review, Adani Energy Solutions' score was 81. The company's disclosure-based Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) score has also increased by 17 points year-on-year to 90, said the Adani Group company.

"Being recognised as the highest ESG-scored utility company globally by S&P Global is a proud milestone for AESL and a strong validation of our commitment to sustainable growth," AESL CEO Kandarp Patel said.

"At AESL, sustainability is integrated into our everyday decision-making processes. This achievement reflects the dedication of our teams across the organisation, who continuously work to strengthen our environmental performance, social impact, governance standards, and disclosure practices," he added.

AESL's performance reflects strong outcomes across all three ESG dimensions, with Environmental scoring at 93, Social at 89, and Governance & Economic at 84, significantly outperforming industry averages.

Key drivers of AESL's performance include Product Stewardship, Climate Strategy, and Human Capital Management, said the company.

AESL is the country's largest private transmission company with a cumulative transmission network of 29,739 ckm and 1,43,425 MVA transformation capacity.

In its retail electricity distribution business, AESL serves approximately 13 million consumers in metropolitan Mumbai and the industrial hub of Mundra SEZ.

AESL is ramping up its smart metering business and is on course to become India's leading smart metering integrator.

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