'Acts Of Vandalism Should Stop': Rajnath Singh Condemns Damaging Of Mobile Towers

Rajnath Singh today condemned the incidents of damaging mobile towers.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today condemned the incidents of damaging mobile towers during farmer protests from the state of Punjab.

"Such things should not happen. Our farmers from Punjab should think about this. The acts of vandalism should stop," said Mr Singh in an exclusive interview to ANI.

The minister also disapproved of the remarks such as "maoists" or "Khalistanis" in the context of protesting farmers and said that "allegations should not be made by anyone" against them.

He said the government was "pained" by the protest by farmers.

The minister also attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that he knows more about agriculture than the Congress leader as he was born in an agriculture family.

He said that agriculture laws were in favour of farmers and talks should not be held with "yes or no" mindset.

The remarks of the minister came ahead of the sixth round of talks between the government and the farm unions protesting against the new farm laws enacted by the government.

The minister said that farmers should hold clause by clause talks on the three laws and the government will make amendments if there is a need to do so.

Rajnath Singh, a former union agriculture minister, said the government is totally sensitive towards farmers and the poor of the country and "their pain is our pain".