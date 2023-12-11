Actors, Politicians Visit Ex-Telangana Chief Minister KCR In Hospital

KCR underwent a left total hip replacement surgery

TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu and actor Chiranjeevi were among the prominent personalities who called on BRS supremo and former Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao at a private hospital here on Monday, where he is recovering from hip replacement surgery.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan telephoned Rao's son and BRS Working President K T Rama Rao and enquired about his health.

The Governor extended her wishes for Rao's speedy recovery, a Raj Bhavan press communique said.

TDP President and former Andhra Pradesh CM Sri N. Chandrababu Naidu visited BRS President, former CM Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao at Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda.



Addressing the media after meeting the BRS chief, Chandrababu Naidu wished for Mr Rao's speedy recovery and early return to public service.

Mr Rao, also known as KCR, had served as a minister in the TDP government headed by Mr Naidu in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad, and actor Prakash Raj also paid a visit to Chandrasekhar Rao at the hospital.

KCR on December 8 underwent a left total hip replacement surgery at a private super specialty hospital here after he had a fall at his residence.

The BRS leader is expected to recover in six to eight weeks, according to the hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

