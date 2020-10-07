Actor Who Accused Anurag Kashyap Of Rape Meets Minister For 'Speedy Justice'

Anurag Kashyap has denied the actor's allegation

An actor who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct met Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy today and sought "speedy justice" in the case.

She tweeted that she had a "fruitful" conversation on the issue and said this is a problem faced by many and it was the "time to act".

The meeting came about a fortnight after the Mumbai Police registered an FIR against Anurag Kashyap after the actor accused him of sexual misconduct in 2013. The filmmaker dismissed the allegations as "baseless".

Before meeting the Union minister, she told reporters outside his office that she has come "to seek speedy justice".

"I will ask for intervention of the home ministry, if required. I have already met the NCW (National Commission for Women)," she said.

The actor did not speak to journalists after meeting the minister and left from back gate.

An FIR was registered under the Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty, 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement), police had said.

In her complaint, the actor had alleged that Mr Kashyap raped her at a place in Versova in 2013.

Mr Kashyap vehemently denied the actor's allegation and termed it as an attempt to "silence" him for his outspoken views.

He had also said that at the time of the alleged incident, he was in Sri Lanka and that he was actively pursuing legal options.

Anurag Kashyap's lawyer Priyanka Khimani said on October 2: "Mr Kashyap has categorically denied that any such alleged incident ever took place and has also denied all allegations levelled against him".