Actor Vijay's Party To Protest Fishermen Arrests, 1st After Karur Tragedy

In its first major political action after the Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has announced a hunger strike in Nagapattinam on Friday, protesting against the continued arrest of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.

The demonstration will be led by TVK Deputy General Secretary Raj Mohan, alongside district secretary Sukumaran according to the party's statement.

Targeting Centre And State

The TVK has accused both the Central and Tamil Nadu governments of failing to secure a permanent solution to the repeated arrests and harassment of Indian fishermen at sea. The party says this inaction has left fishing communities along the coast in distress.

The issue has gained fresh urgency after the Sri Lankan Navy recently arrested 35 fishermen from Tamil Nadu for alleged trespassing, prompting Chief Minister MK Stalin to write to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking immediate diplomatic intervention. Over the last four decades, nearly 800 Indians have been killed by Lankan pellets.

Nagapattinam - Symbolic Ground For Vijay's Politics

Nagapattinam holds special political significance for TVK founder actor Vijay. In 2011, under the banner of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, he organised a large public meeting in the same town condemning attacks on Indian fishermen. The event was widely seen as a precursor to his future political entry. At that time, Vijay criticised both the Prime Minister and Chief Minister for being "mute spectators" to fishermen's suffering.

Tomorrow's protest marks Vijay's party's return to the same emotional and political ground - now as the leader of a registered political party.

Political Context Ahead Of 2026 Elections

The protest comes just a day after TVK's special General Council meeting, where the party authorised Vijay to decide on electoral alliances for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. In his address, Vijay sharply criticised the DMK but remained silent on the AIADMK and BJP. While the resolution mildly mentioned the Centre's role in the fishermen issue, the upcoming protest is seen as a direct and stronger message to New Delhi.

Despite the ongoing CBI probe into the Karur stampede, TVK's hunger strike indicates that the party does not intend to soften its stance against the BJP-led Union government. Vijay has previously described the BJP as his "ideological enemy" and the DMK as his "political enemy."

While demand for retrieval of the Katchatheevu island India gifted to Sri Lanka is being projected as a solution, many also moot the idea of a long term lease agreement with Sri Lanka, citing depletion of fish in Indian waters.