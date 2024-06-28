Actor Vijay's Big Attack On DMK Over Drugs Issue In Tamil Nadu

Vijay's speech evoked mixed reactions.

Set to make his political plunge ahead of 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly polls, Tamil star Vijay today took on the ruling DMK over drugs issue in his address to student toppers he honoured from across the state.

"In recent times in Tamil Nadu, drugs have become high among youngsters. As a political leader and as a parent even I am scared. I'd not say saving youngsters is the government's responsibility and the present ruling government has failed to do that," said Vijay, president of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

A few months ago, a DMK man Jaffer Sadiq was arrested for allegedly sending Rs 2,000 crore worth drugs overseas. The DMK expelled him soon after.

Seen as the next Rajinikanth of Tamil cinema, Vijay, who has a cult following among the young and is at the peak of his career, said he will quit cinema.

In what's being seen as a strategy to woo youngsters and their parents, Vijay felicitated toppers in class X and XII exams from all 234 constituencies.

He encouraged them to follow politics by reading newspapers and learning to identify people's issues, truth and falsehood.

Nudging them to enter politics, Vijay said: "We have enough doctors and engineers. What we need now is good leaders. The educated people should look at politics as a good career to become good leaders."

The actor's speech evoked mixed reactions.

Dhanaseelan, a high achiever in class XII, said, "I'd vote for Vijay. He cares for the poor. He organises events well. I liked his political film Sarcar. I'd also persuade my parents to vote for him".

"Of course I'd vote for him. He'd be a good leader for Tamil Nadu," said Devardharshini, Class XII student.

"Coming here doesn't mean we will vote for him. We will first think and weigh options," added Sandhya, another student.

Although Tamil Nadu has seen actors and script writers as Chief Ministers including MGR, Jayalalithaa, Karunanidhi and Annadurai, not many actors have been highly successful after that including iconic Sivaji Ganesan, Vijayakanth and Sarath Kumar.

In 2020, superstar Rajinikanth quit politics citing his health condition. Kamal Haasan too hasn't been able to make it big despite launching his party MNM.

However supporters of Vijay believe Vijay's political plunge when he's still young and on top would make a huge difference in his favour.