Actor Tunisha Sharma's Death Matter Of 'Love Jihad', Says Maharashtra Minister

A senior cop said as of now there's no angle of "love jihad in this case.

Maharashtra Minister and BJP leader Girish Mahajan on Sunday claimed that the death of actor Tunisha Sharma is a matter of "love jihad" and the state police are investigating the case.

The minister also stressed that the Eknath Shinde government in the state is mulling bringing a strict law against "love jihad".

This comes a day after Tunisha Sharma allegedly died by suicide on the sets of her show.

Speaking to ANI, Mr Mahajan said, "It is a matter of 'love jihad' and police are investigating the case. We are seeing that such cases are increasing day by day and we are mulling bringing a strict law against it".

However, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chandrakant Jadhav said that there is no angle of any other affair, blackmailing or "Love Jihad", as of now.

"The investigation is underway. Accused Sheezan's and the victim's phones have been seized. There is no angle of any other affair, blackmailing or "Love Jihad", as of now," he said.

Earlier today, police said the reason behind Tunisha's alleged extreme step was her breakup with co-star Sheezan Mohammed Khan over a fortnight back.

A case of abetment to suicide was registered against Sheezan under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code, after his 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' co-star was found dead on the set.

Sheezan was taken by the officials from Waliv police station to the Vasai court on Sunday.

At the court, Sheezan's lawyer, Sharad Rai, spoke to the media saying, "He (Sheezan Khan) was been produced in court. Allegations against him are baseless."

The Waliv Police on Sunday said the post-mortem report of the actor specified 'hanging' as the cause of death.

Meanwhile, police recorded statements of 14 people, so far, in connection with the Tunisha Sharma death case.

"Tunisha Sharma used to work as an actress in a TV show. Tunisha and Sheezan Khan had an affair. They had a break-up 15 days ago after which she died by suicide on the sets of her show," Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chandrakant Jadhav said during a press conference.

The ACP further said, "Tunisha's mother had filed a complaint and the accused, Sheezan, was arrested and later produced in court which sent him to four-day judicial custody. The post-mortem report clearly specifies the cause of death as hanging."

Tunisha's body was brought to the JJ Hospital, Naigaon around 1.30 am on Sunday where her post-mortem was conducted.

Tunisha's last rites will be performed on December 27 in Mumbai's Mira road area, her maternal uncle Pawan Sharma told ANI.

