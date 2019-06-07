Actor-Singer Karan Oberoi Granted Bail In Rape Case

Earlier, the sessions court had rejected Karan Oberoi's bail plea.

The Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to actor and singer Karan Oberoi, accused of raping his former girlfriend.

Karan Oberoi was arrested on May 5 after a 34-year-old woman alleged that he raped her on several occasions and also extorted money and gifts from her.

Karan Oberoi, in his bail application, claimed they were in a consensual relationship and after he broke off the relationship, she levelled allegations of rape.

Justice Revati Mohite Dere on Friday granted Karan Oberoi bail on a surety of Rs 50,000.

While granting relief to Karan Oberoi, the judge noted that the woman, on May 25, "orchestrated" a fake attack on herself and tried to make it look like she was targeted because of her complaint against the actor.

"...to ensure that the applicant (Oberoi) does not get bail, the complainant orchestrated an attack on herself," Justice Dere said.

The HC also noted that the complainant wanted to marry Karan Oberoi, but he declined and began to avoid her.

The messages exchanged between the woman and Oberoi showed that she voluntarily purchased gifts for him and he had not made any demands, the judge said.

The judge also reprimanded police for the way the probe was being conducted.

"Much needs to be said about the manner in which probe has been carried out. The police is yet to seize the mobile phones of the complainant. We expect the police to conduct a free, fair and impartial investigation," Justice Dere said.

