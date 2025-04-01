Actor Ranya Rao Approaches High Court Seeking Bail In Gold Smuggling Case

Actor Ranya Rao, who was arrested in the gold smuggling case last month, on Tuesday approached the Karnataka High Court seeking bail, days after a sessions court refused to grant her the relief.

According to sources, the plea in the High Court will likely be taken up this or next week.

The development came after the sessions court on March 27 refused to grant bail to the actor, who was arrested on March 3. She is currently in the custody of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

Ms Rao, the stepdaughter of a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Ramachandra Rao, was caught smuggling gold bars weighing 14.2 kg, worth Rs 14.56 crore, when she arrived from Dubai at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

Ms Rao, who made her debut with the 2014 movie Maanikya, came under the radar of DRI officials after she made her fourth visit to Dubai in 15 days.

During the hearing in the sessions court, the prosecution said the actor admitted to using hawala channels to buy gold. The authorities have issued notice for a judicial investigation against Ms Rao as this would reveal other financial irregularities.

Tarun Raj, an aide of the actor, is the second accused in the case. Ms Rao allegedly disposed of the smuggled gold via a merchant identified as Sahil Jain, who was arrested last month. With this, so far three people including the actor have been arrested in the case.

DRI lawyer Madhu Rao said Mr Raj and Ms Rao travelled together to Dubai at least 26 times; they would leave in the morning and return by evening.

Sources earlier said the actor used to wear some of the gold and conceal the rest in her clothing to avoid getting caught.

After arresting Ms Rao, investigators raided her house and recovered gold jewellery worth over Rs 2 crore and cash worth Rs 2.67 crore.

Mr Rao has denied involvement in the crime and said he was "shocked and devastated" by the news of his stepdaughter being arrested on smuggling charges.

In a statement earlier, the senior cop said there has been no "black mark" on his career and that he was not in touch with his step daughter since she got married four months ago. He also said he was unaware of her and her husband Jatin Hukkeri's business dealings.