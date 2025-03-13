How Ranya Rao Was Handed Gold At Dubai Airport To Be Smuggled To India

Actor Ranya Rao has claimed that she had smuggled gold from Dubai for the first time when she was caught at the Bengaluru airport.

During her interrogation, the 33-year-old actor also described an “unknown person” with a rough American accent who had allegedly handed over the gold bars to her at Dubai airport before she flew back to India.

Ms Rao, the stepdaughter of a senior IPS officer, was arrested at the Bengaluru airport on March 3 with 14 kg gold. She was caught just a few steps away from the airport exit after returning from Dubai.