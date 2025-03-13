Advertisement
How Ranya Rao Was Handed Gold At Dubai Airport To Be Smuggled To India

Read Time: 1 min
How Ranya Rao Was Handed Gold At Dubai Airport To Be Smuggled To India
Bengaluru:

Actor Ranya Rao has claimed that she had smuggled gold from Dubai for the first time when she was caught at the Bengaluru airport. 

During her interrogation, the 33-year-old actor also described an “unknown person” with a rough American accent who had allegedly handed over the gold bars to her at Dubai airport before she flew back to India. 

Ms Rao, the stepdaughter of a senior IPS officer, was arrested at the Bengaluru airport on March 3 with 14 kg gold. She was caught just a few steps away from the airport exit after returning from Dubai.

Ranya Rao, Gold Smuggling
