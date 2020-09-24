Actor Rakul Preet Singh Says 'Not Received Alleged Summons' In Drug Probe

Reports also suggest Rakul Preet Singh has asked for more time.

Actor Rakul Preet Singh, summoned for questioning in a drug probe linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput investigation, may be a no-show today. Her team has denied receiving "alleged summons" either in Mumbai or in Hyderabad, where she is believed to be currently.

She will be questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau, besides Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor, in the drug inquiry that started with chats retrieved from the phone of arrested actor Rhea Chakraborty.

Sources in the Narcotics Control Bureau say, however, that she has not responded to summons on any available contact so far. Reports also suggest Rakul Preet Singh has asked for more time.

Designer Simone Khambatta did arrive for questioning at the office of the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Fashion Designer Simone Khambatta arrives at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office, for interrogation in connection with a drug case.

These names have emerged in the widening drug probe related to the Sushant Singh Rajput case, which has thrown up a drugs and Bollywood twist after some incriminating WhatsApp chats were found by investigators.

Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh were named by actor Rhea Chakraborty, who is in jail since her arrest on September 9 over charges of buying drugs.

Rhea Chakraborty has been accused of "being an active member of a drug syndicate" and organizing drugs for her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, an actor whose death on June 14 has become a massive investigation by multiple agencies.

The Narcotics Control Bureau stepped in when chats retrieved from Rhea Chakraborty's phone revealed conversations on procuring drugs.

The names of Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor were revealed in WhatsApp chats retrieved from the phone of Sushant Singh Rajput's talent agent Jaya Saha, who is also being questioned by investigators. The chats suggested that the actors had used drugs.

Deepika Padukone has been summoned tomorrow and Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor on Saturday.