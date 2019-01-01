Actor Prakash Raj Will Contest 2019 Elections. 'Details Soon,' He Tweets

Prakash Raj tweeted about his decision to contest Lok Sabha polls 2019 as an independent candidate.

Actor Prakash Raj has announced that he will be contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate.

The announcement was made by the actor on Tuesday night but he

is yet to decide on a constituency from where he would fight.

Prakash Raj is the third prominent actor after Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan to enter politics in recent years.

"HAPPY NEW YEAR TO EVERYONE..a new beginning .. more responsibility.. with UR support I will be contesting in the coming parliament elections as an INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE. Details of the constituency soon. Ab ki baar Janatha ki SARKAR #citizensvoice #justasking in parliament too..," Mr Raj tweeted.

Mr Raj is known for his anti-BJP stance. He has also been vocal in seeking justice for his friend and journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was shot outside her residence.

He had earlier claimed that Bollywood stopped offering him roles as he has been critical of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

The 2019 general elections will be held in April or May to constitute the 17th Lok Sabha.