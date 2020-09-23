Actress Poonam Pandey's Husband Gets Bail In Assault Case She Had Filed

Sam Bombay has been asked to report to Canacona police station for four days.

Actor Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay has been granted bail by a court in Goa after he was arrested for allegedly threatening and sexually harassing her, the police said today.

Judicial magistrate first class Shanoor Audi granted bail to the accused on Tuesday evening on surety of Rs 20,000, an official said.

Ms Pandey had filed a police complaint on Monday night claiming that her husband had sexually harassed her and threatened her with dire consequences after assaulting her, the official added.

The incident happened in Canacona village in south Goa where Ms Pandey is currently shooting for a film, he said.

Sam Bombay has been asked to report to Canacona police station for four days starting today, and to not interfere with witnesses.

Ms Pandey was subjected to mandatory medical tests, the official said.