Actor-Politician Vijay, Bouncers Charged For 'Manhandling' Man At Party Event

A case has been filed against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay for manhandling an individual at a party event in Madurai. The complainant, Sarath Kumar, has alleged that they were manhandled by Vijay's bouncers when they tried to get a closer look of the actor. The incident occurred during Vijay's political rally in Madurai in the run up to Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for 2026.

In a video of the rally dated August 21, shared by the news agency ANI, TVK Chief Vijay can be seen walking the ramp while lakhs of people stand on the sides, waving at the politician and cheering.

At the start of the seven-minute long video, a man can be seen thrown off the ramp, which appears to be at least seven feet high. As Vijay further walks the ramp, several followers jump on to the platform to greet the politician, but all of them are pushed away by the bouncers.

#WATCH | Madurai, Tamil Nadu | TVK chief and actor Vijay walked the ramp, greeting the attendees, as he arrived at the venue where he addressed a conference for TVK party workers. (21.08) pic.twitter.com/z1UnEYa4he — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2025

The complainant has alleged that the bouncers surrounding Vijay manhandled him and tossed him away. He filed a complaint at Perambalur police station on Tuesday. A case has been registered against Vijay and his bouncers under sections 189(2), 296(B) and 115(I) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. This involves unlawful assembly, and abetment of an offense punishable by death or life imprisonment.