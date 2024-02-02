Tamil Superstar Vijay Launches Political Party Tamizha Vetri Kazhagam

Tamil superstar Vijay has launched a political party in Tamil Nadu

Superstar Vijay has launched a political party in Tamil Nadu days after leaders of the Tamizha Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) appointed him the party chief. Vijay is likely to enter the electoral battlefield ahead of the assembly election due in Tamil Nadu in 2026. "Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam" would loosely translate to "Tamil Nadu Victory Party."

Vijay said his party will not contest the Lok Sabha election. The TVK will also not support anyone, as decided in its recently held general council and executive council meetings, he said.

"I have decided to complete the film I have already committed to, without affecting the party work and completely involve myself in the politics of public service. I consider this as my gratitude towards the people of Tamil Nadu," Vijay said, news agency PTI reported.

The announcement prompted spontaneous celebrations from his fans in the state known for stars graduating from cinema to politics, including the late veterans MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

Seen as the next Rajinikanth of Tamil cinema, Vijay - who has acted in 68 films - has been nurturing political ambitions for over a decade. He has been involving his fan clubs in a range of charity and welfare measures including free distribution of food, educational scholarships, libraries, evening tuition, and even legal help.

Recently, he organised a constituency-level programme to honour student toppers in public exams. He told the students he wants to "read about leaders like Ambedkar, Periyar, Kamaraj. Take what's good and leave the rest."

Vijay's father is the celebrated film director Chandrasekhar. Vijay's films have often touched sensitive and key public interest topics, and he has a cult following in the state. Some of Vijay's films have also taken controversial stands in targeting governments over the years.