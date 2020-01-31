Urmila Matondkar Compares Citizenship Amendment Act To Rowlatt Act

Urmila Matondkar said "We will not accept this (CAA) law."

Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar on Thursday compared the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) to the infamous Rowlatt Act of the British era.

She was speaking at a protest against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens, organised on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary at Gandhi Bhavan memorial in Pune.

Mahatma Gandhi's ideology was still alive, as the people "who are against us (those who support the CAA) and their leaders have to go to Rajghat and pay tributes to him, she said.

Mahatma Gandhi was a true follower of Hinduism, and the person who shot him dead (Nathuram Godse) was also a Hindu, Ms Matondkar said.

"History would remember both the Rowlatt Act (the repressive legislation brought in during British rule) as well as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as black laws," she said, alleging that the CAA was against the poor and "it is challenging our Bhartiyatva".

"Therefore, we will not accept this law," she said.