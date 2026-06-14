Actor-Politician Gautami Quits AIADMK To Focus On Social Work

Actor-turned-politician Gautami has resigned from the AIADMK, saying she wants to devote herself fully to social service and public welfare activities. The move comes at a politically sensitive time for the opposition party, which is facing internal turbulence and a steady stream of leaders crossing over to the ruling TVK.

In a letter addressed to AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), Gautami announced her decision to relinquish her primary membership of the party.

"From today, June 14, 2026, I am stepping away from the primary membership of the AIADMK and all posts assigned to me," she wrote.

The actress stressed that her decision was not driven by any political ambitions. Instead, she said she wished to focus on public service through social initiatives.

"I have decided to engage in social service through my own organisation and independently continue welfare activities for the people," Gautami said in her resignation letter.

Thanking the party's office-bearers, district secretaries, functionaries and grassroots workers for their support and cooperation, she said she would continue her efforts in public welfare outside the party framework.

Also read: Actor Gautami Tadimalla Joins AIADMK Months After Quitting BJP

The resignation, however, comes against the backdrop of growing uncertainty within the AIADMK. The party recently witnessed an unprecedented rebellion when 25 of its 47 MLAs reportedly voted in favour of the ruling TVK government during a trust vote, defying the party line after EPS rejected demands from some leaders to support the minority government.

Although the crisis was eventually contained through a compromise within the party, the episode exposed internal divisions. Four AIADMK MLAs subsequently resigned and joined the ruling TVK.

The AIADMK has also seen several former ministers, MPs, MLAs and district-level leaders move to the TVK in recent months, fuelling speculation about the party's future direction.

Gautami joined the AIADMK in 2024 after leaving the BJP, where she had served as the party's Deputy Propaganda Secretary.

Her exit adds to the challenges facing the AIADMK, which has suffered four consecutive electoral defeats since the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The party has struggled to regain its political footing despite remaining the principal opposition force in Tamil Nadu.

For the first time in the state's political history, both Dravidian arch-rivals - the AIADMK and DMK - are out of power, with the relatively new TVK now governing Tamil Nadu.

Gautami's departure is likely to intensify questions on the future of the AIADMK as it seeks to arrest defections and rebuild its organisation.