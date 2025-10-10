Actor Pawan Singh's Wife Meets Prashant Kishor Ahead Of Bihar Elections

Bhojpuri actor-politician Pawan Singh's wife, Jyoti Singh, on Friday met Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor ahead of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

Jyoti Singh, who is the second wife of Pawan Singh and had accused him of infidelity, met the poll strategist-turned-politician at the Sheikhpura House in Patna.

The meeting came a day after Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party announced 51 candidates for the elections to 243 seats of the Bihar assembly, which will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11.

With the election inching closer, Jyoti Singh and Pawan Singh have been fighting over who would contest. The actor-politician has alleged that his wife is pressuring him to get her an election ticket.

Jyoti Singh, however, has said that she has prepared extensively and will contest polls if she wants, and that has nothing to do with Pawan Singh's election.

"I had helped him extensively last time, wearing out my slippers in the area... If I want to contest, I will. I have put in a lot of work, and people know it," she told NDTV on Tuesday.

Earlier, Pawan Singh had shared a lengthy note in Hindi where he accused her of using him for political mileage.

"I know only one thing in my life that the public is God for me. Will I hurt the sentiments of all of you, because of whom I have reached this far? Jyoti Singh ji. Is it not true that when you came to my society yesterday morning, I respectfully invited you to my house and we talked for about 1:30 hours?" he had questioned.

Pawan Singh, who was promptly dropped by the BJP last year over his controversial image, made a comeback to the party ahead of the elections in Bihar.

After a series of meetings between Singh and senior BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda, there are reports that the party may field him from the Arrah assembly seat.