Actor Nora Fatehi's Brother-In-Law Got Rs 65 Lakh BMW From Conman: Sources

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi today was questioned for six hours by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing for investigation in connection with an extortion case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, officials said.

This is the second time that she has been summoned for questioning by the Delhi Police for her alleged role in the case, they said.

Nora Fatehi's brother-in-law, Bobby, admitted that he was gifted a BMW worth Rs 65 lakh by Sukesh Chandrashekhar, sources said. Bobby and Pinki Irani were questioned together by EoW.

Nora Fatehi told the officials that she has never met either Sukesh Chandrashekhar or Pinki Irani in person, added the sources. She said that she was in touch with Sukesh Chandrashekhar on WhatsApp.

Nora Fatehi was earlier questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail, is accused of cheating various people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.