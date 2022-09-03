Actor Nora Fatehi Questioned In Rs 200 Crore Extortion Case Against Conman

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi was questioned by the Delhi Police for about four hours on Friday in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case linked to jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Ms Fatehi was questioned by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police.

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier questioned Sukesh Chandasekhar and Ms Fatehi together on suspicion of money laundering. This inquiry is also part of ED's charge sheet in the money trail of the extortion case.

When questioned by the probe agency, Ms Fatehi had denied speaking to the conman before December 12, 2020 whereas Sukesh claimed he had spoken to her two weeks prior to that after an event.

On the luxury BMW car allegedly gifted to her, Ms Fatehi claimed she said "ok" when initially offered the car by Sukesh, but later said she didn't need it. "So I informed Bobby about this, Bobby had spoken to Sukesh in this regard. I told Bobby to take the car if he is getting this chance". Bobby Khan is a family friend of the Bollywood actor. The conman countered this as well, saying he gifted the car directly to Ms Fatehi and the family friend had nothing to do with it.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar allegedly extorted around Rs 215 crores from Aditi Singh and Shivender Singh -- former promoters of pharmaceutical giant Ranbaxy.

A Delhi Court had sent Sukesh Chandrasekhar and actress Leena Maria Paul to three days ED remand in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case. They were arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for running an extortion racket from a Delhi jail.