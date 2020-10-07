Actor Meets Women's Panel Chief For Speedy Probe Against Anurag Kashyap

An actress has accused Anurag Kashyap of raping her.

An actor, who has filed a rape case against filmmaker Anurag Kahsyap, met National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma on Tuesday to discuss speeding up of the probe.

Speaking to ANI after the meeting, the actor said she had received assurances of support from the NCW chief.

"We held discussions on how the investigations can be speeded up. Rekha ma'am has always been on my side since day one. She has assured me help," she said.

She further said she had requested Maharashtra Home Minister to provide Y-plus security to ensure she can work and step out from her home without any fear.

Further speaking about a defamation suit filed against her, she said she had spoken nothing against the complainant.

"I have spoken nothing against her. I have nothing personally against her, there is no basis for a defamation case. But we will face that and clarify it now," she said.

The Bombay High Court has deferred the said defamation suit till October 7.