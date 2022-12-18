Actor Kamal Haasan To Join Rahul Gandhi-Led Yatra Next Week In Delhi

The actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan will join Rahul Gandhi in Delhi next week

Actor Kamal Haasan will join former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in his Bharat Jodo Yatra on December 24.

The actor-turned-politician will join Mr Gandhi in Delhi next week, according to his party, Makkal Needi Maiam, the superstar has been invited by Rahul Gandhi to participate in the yatra.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Delhi on December 24, and after a break of about eight days, it will move to BJP-led Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and will enter Punjab next month before entering Jammu and Kashmir.

The yatra on Friday completed 100 days which traversed eight states, starting from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

To mark the 100 days of the yatra, which the Congress has termed an "achievement", a musical concert was organised with singers Sunidhi Chauhan and others performing at the event.

On Wednesday, former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan joined Mr Gandhi in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur, videos of which were shared on social media showing Mr Rajan and Mr Gandhi having a discussion during the march.

Earlier, actor Swara Bhasker took part in the foot march in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. Olympic medallist boxer and Congress leader Vijender Singh also took part in the yatra in Madhya Pradesh.

