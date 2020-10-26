Actor Who Accused Anurag Kashyap Of Rape Joins Ramdas Athawale's Party

Payal Ghosh joined the party in the presence of party chief and Union minister Ramdas Athawale.

Actor Payal Ghosh, who had accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of raping her, joined Union Minister Ramdas Athawale's Republican Party of India today.

She joined the party in the Mr Athawale's presence.

The actor was appointed vice president of the women's wing of the party.

Mr Athawale said Ms Ghosh's entry into the party would strengthen it.

He also claimed Kashyap would be arrested soon. The filmmaker has continuously denied the allegations leveled by the actor.

"I told her RPI(A) is Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's party. It helps all sections of society, be it Dalits, Adivasis, OBCs, villagers, slum dwellers. The RPI will get a good face if you join the party. After I discussed this with her, she was ready to join the party," Mr Athawale said.

The actor said she joined RPI(A) to do something for the country and thanked Mr Athawale for supporting her in her fight against Kashyap.