Jacqueline Fernandez Summoned Again In 200 Crores Extortion Case: Sources

Jacquenline Fernandez has been summoned again by the Delhi Police over an extortion case.(FILE)

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been summoned again tomorrow by the Delhi Police for questioning in a Rs 200 crore extortion case linked to jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, sources have said.

She has been told to come at the office of the Economic Offences Wing in Delhi at 11 am tomorrow, sources said.

Jacqueline Fernandez was last questioned on Wednesday by the Economic Offences Wing for over eight hours.

The case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar is also being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate, or ED.

She was interrogated about her alleged role in the multi-crore money laundering case and the gifts she got from the conman, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav said on Wednesday.

Actor Nora Fatehi and Pinky Irani, who allegedly introduced Jacqueline Fernandez to Sukesh Chandrashekhar, have been questioned too.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been accused of cheating moneyed people including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

Investigators have said Jacqueline Fernandez knew about Sukesh Chandrasekhar's involvement in criminal cases and that he was married, but she chose to overlook them and made financial transactions with him.