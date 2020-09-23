Rape Case Against Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap After Actress's Complaint

Last week, an actress had accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexually harassing her in 2013. (File)

A case of rape has been filed against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in Mumbai, based on the complaint of an actress who had accused him of forcing himself on her last week. Mr Kashyap, who has dismissed her allegations as "baseless", has since received support from various sections of Bollywood.

According to the Mumbai Police, a case was filed against producer-director Anurag Kashyap late Tuesday night after the actress and her lawyer, Nitin Satpute, approached the Versova police station. "Finally FIR has been lodged against accused for the offence rape, wrongful restrain, wrongful confinement and outraging modesty of woman," Mr Satpute tweeted late last night.

The actor's statement is being recorded, the police said, adding that the actress has alleged Mr Kashyap raped her at a place on Yari Road in Versova in 2013.

Mr Kashyap will be called for questioning in connection with the alleged seven-year-old incident, a police official told news agency PTI.

On Saturday, after the actor tagged the Prime Minister's Office seeking action against Mr Kashyap, the National Commission of Women chief Rekha Sharma had responded saying the actor "may send me the detailed complaint".

In a series of Hindi tweets, Mr Kashyap had said these were an "attempt to silence" him, and later issued a statement through his lawyer Priyanka Khimani saying that he has been deeply pained by the false allegations, which are "false, malicious and dishonest" and that he intends to take legal action in the matter.

Mr Kashyap, in his statement, said that the allegations against him simply undermine the seriousness of the #MeToo movement, which hit the film industry last year.

Mr Kashyap has been accused of "forcing" himself on an actress, who also told ABN Telugu that he named three actresses as being "just a call away." In response, the actress claims she said, "You have given chance to Richa Chadha, Mahie Gill, Huma Qureshi... they are so nominal looking girls. Generally directors don't give them chance but you have done a great job. But I am not mentally prepared for this right now (sic)."

While Richa Chadha has sent a legal notice to the actress, Huma Qureshi has responded with a note in which she writes that the comments made her angry and that to the best of her knowledge, Anurag Kashyap never behaved improperly with her or anyone else.

Mr Kashyap has also received support from many Bollywood celebrities, including ex-wives Kalki Koechlin and Aarti Bajaj. Both have shared supportive posts on social media.

But actor Kangana Ranaut, who has locked horns with the Maharashtra government in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, supported the actress saying Mr Kashyap is "very much capable" of sexual assault.

(With PTI inputs)