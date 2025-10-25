Actor Files PIL In Bengaluru Tunnel Project, BJP MP Tejaswi Surya Argues Case

The Tunnel Road Project in Bengaluru has come under judicial scrutiny after actor Prakash Belawadi filed a Public Interest Litigation in the Karnataka High Court.

The petition questions the project's approval process, citing the absence of an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and lack of consultation with the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA).

It also raises environmental concerns about the tunnel's proposed alignment beneath the historic Lalbagh Rock, a 3,000-million-year-old geological formation recognised as a National Geological Monument.

The case was argued in court by lawyer and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya.

The Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Justice Vibhu Bakhru, and Justice CM Poonacha heard the matter and directed the state government to provide details regarding any proposal for tree cutting linked to the project.

The bench has also sought an opinion from the Geological Survey of India on the environmental implications.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for October 28.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar slammed Tejasvi Surya for opposing Tunnel Road project. He sought to know Tejasvi Surya and his party's contribution in easing traffic problem in Bengaluru.

"Anyone can oppose. I don't care. They've gone to court because they don't want this government to get credit for good work. No land is being acquired for this project. It passes through a small stretch near Christ University. I will review it and make alternate arrangements if necessary. Lalbagh will not be harmed. A small portion will be used temporarily during construction and then restored to the garden," said Shivakumar.

The Bengaluru Tunnel Road Project is an ambitious infrastructure proposal aimed at decongesting the city's major arterial routes through an underground road network.

The project is estimated to cost around Rs 17,000 crore and envisages tunnels stretching roughly 35 km, linking areas such as Hebbal, KR Puram, Central Silk Board.

It aims to provide signal-free, high-speed connectivity across the city, reducing travel time and easing surface-level traffic.

