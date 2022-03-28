Actor Dileep Questioned For 7 Hours In Kerala Actress Assault Case

Dileep is the eighth accused in the 2017 actress assault case

Actor Dileep on Monday appeared before the Crime Branch for interrogation in connection with the 2017 actress assault case.

The interrogation went on for seven hours from 11.30 am to 6.30 pm.

"The interrogation will continue tomorrow. We have asked him to appear for that. He has answered all our queries today," said S Sreejith, Additional Director General of Police, Crime Branch.

Dileep is the eighth accused in the 2017 actress assault case for alleged conspiracy to kill officials kickstarted following the 'revelations' of director Balachandra Kumar.

The case pertains that an actress who worked in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu films was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car by a group of men who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)